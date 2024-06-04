Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $115,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.74. 141,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

