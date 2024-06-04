Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 67,972 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,972 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 228,051 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,295,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 772,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,909. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

