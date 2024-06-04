Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WAB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.67. 209,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,612. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.