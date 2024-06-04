Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.46 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $5,197.62 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,557,328 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,557,253.28487488. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.45792077 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,623.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

