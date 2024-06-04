XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $102.37

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.37, but opened at $107.79. XPO shares last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 328,144 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

XPO Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $79,592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 50,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

