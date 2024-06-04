ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $21.22

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $21.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 925,124 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

