Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.74.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

