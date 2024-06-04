Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.85.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ZS opened at $169.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.72. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.