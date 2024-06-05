11,282 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 957,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -51.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

