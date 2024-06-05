1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 522,851 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522,851 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $138,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $136.76. 538,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.