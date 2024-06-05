1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 180,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 115,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,335,000 after acquiring an additional 709,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.