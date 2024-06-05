1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $126.64 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of FirstEnergy worth $126,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,380,000 after acquiring an additional 272,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 1,909,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

