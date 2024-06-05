1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $55.61 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,515,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,428,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.