1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $51.42 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,209,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 780,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.