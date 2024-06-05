1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.92% of FirstService worth $66,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FirstService by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.23. The company had a trading volume of 117,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,255. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

