1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,024 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Tractor Supply worth $88,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $270.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

