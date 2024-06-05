1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,630,300 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of DraftKings worth $97,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 9,751,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,558,551. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

