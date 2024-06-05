20,000 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 3.4% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.17. 110,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.51 and its 200-day moving average is $470.75. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

