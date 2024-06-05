20,374 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,689 shares of company stock worth $8,464,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 146,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

