2,919 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 517,435 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,108.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 509,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 467,209 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 450.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 489,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 332,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,116. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

