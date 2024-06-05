300,000 Shares in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 390,505 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CGEM. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGEM stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

