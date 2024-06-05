3,444 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $839,259,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

ICE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.59. 1,116,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

