37,513 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LSXMA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,608. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,035,307 shares of company stock worth $137,495,051 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.