507 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WCN traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.