Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 7,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a P/E ratio of 563.78 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABL. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

