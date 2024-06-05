ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Position Raised by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,948. The firm has a market cap of $498.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

