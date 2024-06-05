ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Trading Up 3.1%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 557,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
ADOMANI Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28.
About ADOMANI
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADOMANI
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.