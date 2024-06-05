AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Financial Comparison

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $170.81 million 1.72 $10,000.00 ($0.06) -53.16 Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 1.10 -$12.53 million ($11.67) -0.04

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grom Social Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent -2.67% 0.77% 0.64% Grom Social Enterprises -386.01% -89.97% -70.42%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AdTheorent and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 46.94%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Grom Social Enterprises on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

