Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 452,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 721,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,781. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.