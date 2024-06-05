AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 467.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,412,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 123.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. 679,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

