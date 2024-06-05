Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 195,495 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,495 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma accounts for approximately 2.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Verona Pharma worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $23,981,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 164,268 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,949,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,566,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 153,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.34. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

