Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 480,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 410,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 364,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

