Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $16.90 Million Position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) by 462.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107,337 shares during the quarter. LianBio comprises about 3.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in LianBio were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LianBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LianBio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP raised its position in shares of LianBio by 1,466.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,455 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.23. LianBio has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.