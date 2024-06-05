Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Tourmaline Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $15,495,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $6,427,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TRML traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

