Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 186,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at COMPASS Pathways

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,156,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,156,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,742 shares of company stock worth $903,450 in the last 90 days. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 13.3 %

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 917,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

