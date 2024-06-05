AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.89

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.89 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 116272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.