agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.43. agilon health shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 530,118 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

agilon health Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of agilon health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

