Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Raised by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $325,327,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,547,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,535,000 after buying an additional 1,261,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

