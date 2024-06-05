Albany International Corp. (AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 8th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

