Algorand Price Tops $0.19 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $34.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00051132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,175,358,162 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

