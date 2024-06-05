Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$79.88 and last traded at C$79.66. Approximately 1,251,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,372,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.343894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

