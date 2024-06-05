Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Position Lowered by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,775 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Alkermes worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 357,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,386. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

