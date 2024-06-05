ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.07 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in ALLETE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ALLETE by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

