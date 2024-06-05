Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.86% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $686,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $151.00. 442,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.