Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $53,289.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,753. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 990.89, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,601 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 960.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $2,726,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after acquiring an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $3,627,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

