Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $53,289.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,753. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 990.89, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.
Get Our Latest Report on Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.