American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Up 0.3%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $86.51. 72 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

