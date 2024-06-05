American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,067 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,396 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.