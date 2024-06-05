American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

