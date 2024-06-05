AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of AMN opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.18. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $70,617,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $878,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

