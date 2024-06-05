Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.68. 4,008,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,770. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

